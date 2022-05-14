Duplicate bridge winners announced

Published 8:00 pm Friday, May 13, 2022

By Submitted

This week nine teams played on Tuesday at the Austin Senior Center, and winners were the following:

First: Jim Fisher and Dave Ring

Second: Barb and Orrin Roisen

Third/fourth tie: Bill Momsen and Larry Crowe; Theresa Baldus and Harriet Oldenberg

Fifth: Edna Knobbe and Loren Cleland

Above winners include people from Austin, Albert Lea and  Rose Creek.

On Wednesday, 11 teams played by players from Mason City, Albert lea and Austin; winners were the following:

First: Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring, Austin          

Second: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz, Mason City

Third: Barb and Orrin Roisen, Albert Lea

Fourth: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters, Austin

Fifth: Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher, Austin

