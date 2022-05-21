Duplicate bridge winners announced
Published 8:00 pm Friday, May 20, 2022
Duplicate Bridge is played Tuesdays and Wednesdays at the Austin Senior Center, starting at 11:30 a.m.
On Tuesday, nine teams played, and the winners were the following:
Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen swept the field with a big score
Second: Edna Knobbe and Loren Cleland
Third: Dave Ring and Gail Schmidt
Fourth: Barb and Orrin Roisen
Fifth/sixth tie: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters; John Liesen and Rich Stroup
Six full tables played on Wednesday with the following winners:
First: Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring
Second: Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher
Third: Vandy Newman and Millie Siever
Fourth: Caroline Higgins and Connie Johnson
Fifth/sixth tie: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz; Barb and Orrin Roisen
Players come from Rose Creek, Northwood, Mason City, Albert Lea and Austin. All bridge players are invited.