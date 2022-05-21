Duplicate bridge winners announced

Duplicate Bridge is played Tuesdays and Wednesdays at the Austin Senior Center, starting at 11:30 a.m.

On Tuesday, nine teams played, and the winners were the following:

Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen swept the field with a big score

Second: Edna Knobbe and Loren Cleland

Third: Dave Ring and Gail Schmidt

Fourth: Barb and Orrin Roisen

Fifth/sixth tie: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters; John Liesen and Rich Stroup

Six full tables played on Wednesday with the following winners:

First: Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring

Second: Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher

Third: Vandy Newman and Millie Siever

Fourth: Caroline Higgins and Connie Johnson

Fifth/sixth tie: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz; Barb and Orrin Roisen

Players come from Rose Creek, Northwood, Mason City, Albert Lea and Austin. All bridge players are invited.