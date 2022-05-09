PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

DISTRICT COURT THIRD

JUDICIAL DISTRICT

COUNTY

OF FREEBORN

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No. 24-PR-22-489

ESTATE

OF ALTINE JANET

HENGESTEG, Decedent.

NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DESCENT OF PROPERTY

A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent died more than three years ago, leaving property in Minnesota and requests the probate of Decedent’s last will, if any, and the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property.

Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted.

IT IS ORDERED and Notice is further given, that the Petition will be heard via zoom on May 24, 2022, at 11:00 AM by this Court at 411 South Broadway, Albert Lea, Minnesota. See notice of remote hearing.

1. Notice shall be given to all interested persons (Minn. Stat. 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice (Minn. Stat. 524.3-204).

2. Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by:

Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date.

(COURT SEAL)

/s/ Ross L. Leuning

April 8, 2022

District Court Judge Date

Rebecca S. Mittag – Court Administrator

Prepared by Attorney for Petitioner: Sherry M. Richter

Reppe Law PLLC

519 Division Street South

Northfield, MN 55057

License# 402138

507-645-5569

Fax: 952-223-1124

Albert Lea Tribune:

April 30 and May 7, 2022

EST/HENGESTEG, A.