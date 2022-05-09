EST/KINGLAND, J.
Published 7:10 pm Sunday, May 8, 2022
PUBLIC NOTICE
STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF FREEBORN
DISTRICT COURT THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT
PROBATE DIVISION Court File No.: 24-PR-22-674
In Re: Estate of James Edwin Kingland, also known
as James E. Kingland, also known as James Kingland, Decedent.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS: FOREIGN PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE ACTING IN MINNESOTA
Notice is given that Douglas Kingland whose address is 4608 Grouse Avenue, Northwood, Iowa 50459 and Jennifer Apple whose address is 126 56th Place, West Des Moines, IA 50266, are the domiciliary foreign Personal Representatives (“Personal Representatives”) for the estate of James Kingland, also known as James E. Kingland, who is a resident of the State of Iowa.
On April 29, 2022, the Personal representatives filed with the Court a document stating an intention to exercise, as to assets in Minnesota, all powers of a local Personal Representatives and to maintain actions and proceedings in Minnesota in accordance with Minnesota Statutes § 524.4-205,
Notice is also given that any Minnesota creditor who objects to the Personal Representative’s exercise of power of assets in Minnesota must file a written objection within 60 days from the Personal Representative’s filing. If no objections are filed, the representative may, after the expiration of the 60 day period, exercise all powers of a local Personal Representatives.
Rebecca S. Mittag
Dated: May 4 2022
Court Administrator/Probate Registrar
Darla Busian, Deputy Probate Registrar
Jamie A. Kyllo (MN# 59213)
Kyllo Law Office
202 W Clark Street
PO Box 181
Albert Lea Minnesota 56007
Telephone: (507) 373-4680
ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
Albert Lea Tribune:
May 7 and 14, 2022
