PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF FREEBORN

DISTRICT COURT THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

PROBATE DIVISION Court File No.: 24-PR-22-674

In Re: Estate of James Edwin Kingland, also known

as James E. Kingland, also known as James Kingland, Decedent.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS: FOREIGN PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE ACTING IN MINNESOTA

Notice is given that Douglas Kingland whose address is 4608 Grouse Avenue, Northwood, Iowa 50459 and Jennifer Apple whose address is 126 56th Place, West Des Moines, IA 50266, are the domiciliary foreign Personal Representatives (“Personal Representatives”) for the estate of James Kingland, also known as James E. Kingland, who is a resident of the State of Iowa.

On April 29, 2022, the Personal representatives filed with the Court a document stating an intention to exercise, as to assets in Minnesota, all powers of a local Personal Representatives and to maintain actions and proceedings in Minnesota in accordance with Minnesota Statutes § 524.4-205,

Notice is also given that any Minnesota creditor who objects to the Personal Representative’s exercise of power of assets in Minnesota must file a written objection within 60 days from the Personal Representative’s filing. If no objections are filed, the representative may, after the expiration of the 60 day period, exercise all powers of a local Personal Representatives.

Rebecca S. Mittag

Dated: May 4 2022

Court Administrator/Probate Registrar

Darla Busian, Deputy Probate Registrar

Jamie A. Kyllo (MN# 59213)

Kyllo Law Office

202 W Clark Street

PO Box 181

Albert Lea Minnesota 56007

Telephone: (507) 373-4680

ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Albert Lea Tribune:

May 7 and 14, 2022

EST/KINGLAND, J.