EST/MICKLICK, S.

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION

COUNTY OF FREEBORN

Estate of Susan A. Micklick, aka Susan Andra Baker

Micklick, Decedent

Court File No. 24-PR-22-432

AMENDED NOTICE

OF INFORMAL PROBATE

OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE

AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS (Corrects Court File No.)

Notice is given that an application for informal probate of the Decedent’s will dated February 2, 2022 under Minnesota Statutes section 524.2-513 (“Will”), has been filed with the Registrar. The application has been granted.

Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed John B. Istad whose address is 1207 E. 9th Street, Duluth, MN 55804 as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 28 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.

Any objections to the probate of the Will or appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 501B.41, subdivision 5.

Dated: May 2, 2022

Darla J. Busian

Registrar

Dated: May 2, 2022

Rebecca S. Mittag

Court Administrator

Attorney for Applicant Name:

Allan L. Halvorsen

Firm: Goldman, Sturtz & Halvorsen, Chtd,

Street: 137 N. Broadway, PO Box 1009

City, State, ZIP: Albert Lea, MN 56007

Attorney License No: 219733

Telephone: (507) 373-1409

Email: ahalvorsen@gshlawofc.com

Albert Lea Tribune:

May 7 and 14, 2022

EST/MICKLICK, S.