Ever wanted to fly? Find out how through EAA Flying Start program at local chapter

Those who have ever thought about learning to fly can find out more on Saturday as Experimental Aircraft Association Vintage Chapter 13 hosts a Flying Start informational program on learning to fly at Albert Lea Airport.

EAA Vintage Chapter 13, a local organization that is part of the national EAA, is dedicated to growing participation in aviation by sharing the ways people can get started in this fun and fulfilling recreation, according to a press release.

The program will be at 8:30 a.m. May 21 at Albert Lea Airport. Anyone with an aviation interest is invited to attend.

EAA’s Flying Start program introduces interested individuals to the endless opportunities and fun that result in earning a pilot’s certificate. The event will cover the steps and requirements in learning to fly, provide tips on how to make it economical and will culminate in a free introductory flight.

EAA has approximately 900 chapters around the world, which provide activities for local aviation enthusiasts with a mission of growing participation in aviation by sharing the spirit of aviation.

Chapter activities range from a monthly meeting to airport open houses, fly-ins, educational programs and pancake breakfasts that share aviation with the community and build a stronger bond between local aviation and the public.

EAA chapters are the backbone of the international EAA organization, which has more than 200,000 members. The local organizations include general EAA chapters as well as specialized chapters for Vintage aircraft, Warbird, Ultralight and Aerobatic flight enthusiasts.

For more information about this Flying Start session, contact Chuck Sandager at 507-377-9405 or 507-402-7494.