Filing closes for elected office

Several more candidates filed for office Tuesday on what was the last day of filing for elected city, county and state positions.

The following is a list of candidates who filed in Albert Lea and Freeborn County:

City of Albert Lea

Mayor

Ryon McCamish

Rich Murray

Ward 1

Rachel Christensen

Nicholas Nesse

Ward 2

Larry Baker, incumbent

Brian Beasley

Ward 4

Reid Olson, incumbent

Sherri Rasmussen

Ward 6

Brian Anderson

Carmen McColley

Nick Ronnenberg

Freeborn County

1st District

Julie Ackland

Brad Edwin, incumbent

2nd District

Dawn C. Kaasa

Steve Kluver

Henry Tews

Scott Woitas

3rd District

John Forman, incumbent

4th District

Christopher Shoff, incumbent

5th District

Nicole Eckstrom

Ted Herman, incumbent

County sheriff

Dale Glazier

Ryan Shea

Jeff Strom

* Tim Bennett withdrew his candidacy

County attorney

David Walker

Soil and Water Conservation District 3

Paul Heers Jr.

Soil and Water Conservation District 4

Curt Helland

District 23A state representative

Peggy Bennett, Republican

Mary Hinnenkamp, DFL

District 23B state representative

Patricia Mueller, Republican

Tom Stiehm, DFL

District 23 senator

Gene Dornink, Republican

Lisa Hanson, Republican

Brandon Lawhead, DFL