Filing closes for elected office
Published 10:22 pm Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Several more candidates filed for office Tuesday on what was the last day of filing for elected city, county and state positions.
The following is a list of candidates who filed in Albert Lea and Freeborn County:
City of Albert Lea
Mayor
Ryon McCamish
Rich Murray
Ward 1
Rachel Christensen
Nicholas Nesse
Ward 2
Larry Baker, incumbent
Brian Beasley
Ward 4
Reid Olson, incumbent
Sherri Rasmussen
Ward 6
Brian Anderson
Carmen McColley
Nick Ronnenberg
Freeborn County
1st District
Julie Ackland
Brad Edwin, incumbent
2nd District
Dawn C. Kaasa
Steve Kluver
Henry Tews
Scott Woitas
3rd District
John Forman, incumbent
4th District
Christopher Shoff, incumbent
5th District
Nicole Eckstrom
Ted Herman, incumbent
County sheriff
Dale Glazier
Ryan Shea
Jeff Strom
* Tim Bennett withdrew his candidacy
County attorney
David Walker
Soil and Water Conservation District 3
Paul Heers Jr.
Soil and Water Conservation District 4
Curt Helland
District 23A state representative
Peggy Bennett, Republican
Mary Hinnenkamp, DFL
District 23B state representative
Patricia Mueller, Republican
Tom Stiehm, DFL
District 23 senator
Gene Dornink, Republican
Lisa Hanson, Republican
Brandon Lawhead, DFL