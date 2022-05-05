Funk reflects on 13 years in the district: ‘My most professionally rewarding experience of my career in education’

When the class of 2022 graduates on May 20, so will Mike Funk, the superintendent of Albert Lea Area Schools. Funk started his tenure at the district the same time this year’s seniors were in kindergarten — 2009. He will take over as superintendent of Stillwater Area Public Schools July 1.

During his time here, he particularly enjoyed knowing he made a difference in people’s lives, especially being here 13 years.

“I’m the longest-serving superintendent in the Big 9 conference currently,” he said.”The really cool thing, I think, is 13 years means I have impacted the lives of every student, [kindergarten through 12th grade], who’s graduating in a few weeks.”

He is also proud of the facilities and technology improvements he has made to the district.

And being in charge of a district as an educator meant helping others become better leaders.

But there were some moments during his time here he wished he would have handled differently.

“One of the things that we took a look at a number of years ago was this whole concept of a balanced calendar when we start school,” he said. “We start school in August now, but we’d start school even earlier in August, and we went overboard trying to seek community input on that, and then when we did we had multiple, multiple meetings on it, which was great.”

But in seeking community input, he saw the district splitting the community.

“Being here has been a challenge, but it’s been my most professionally rewarding experience of my career in education,” he said.

Funk described Albert Lea as a beautiful community, and admitted he would miss the physical aspects of the area (parks and lakes).

“But most importantly we’re going to miss the people,” he said. “Internally here in the district we work with a lot of good people who’ve been put in positions of leadership and have been there for a long time. Going to miss them.”

He said he would also miss the community he serves. Funk is a board member of the Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce and has been in Daybreakers Kiwanis.

For him, the toughest part of the job was dealing with the advent of social media.

“I think that social media gives folks the opportunity to share opinions about individuals based upon what they’re reading online some place,” he said. “And not only individuals but about school systems in general.”

He confessed moving to a bigger district will make it harder to learn about people and that social media will provide an opportunity for his new constituents to form opinions.

Looking back at his time here, he said he learned about the importance of taking care of staff, particularly as it related to the pandemic.

“We have to A, keep them safe, and B, really do what we can to help them develop to become better at what they do,” he said.

He also wants to have a better focus on staff when he starts his next job, as well as strategic planning.

To the citizens of Albert Lea, he described the school system as something to be proud of. That said, because leading school systems is challenging, he hopes people will give the next superintendent, whoever it may be, a chance by providing help and support.

“In our world, two of the most precious things to people are their tax dollars and their children,” he said. “As a superintendent you have a certain say over how much they’re going to be taxed and what’s going to happen with their children’s education.”

And by having that role, the job is challenging.

He also suggests the new superintendent not make an entry plan for at least six months.

“You have to understand how we operate and why we do things the way we do,” he said. “People are going to come to you with new ideas and you’ll want to implement them right away, but you’re not going to have an understanding of the why they want to do that.”

He also suggests hiring great people and then getting out of their way. He was particularly proud of the principals and directors in the district.

Funk came to the district from Olivia, where he was superintendent of Bird Island-Olivia-Lake Lillian.

It was also his first time being a superintendent, and the district had about 800 students when he was hired in 2005.

Albert Lea Area Schools, by comparison, had 3,500.

Another factor in his decision to apply here was Albert Lea’s proximity to Rochester, where Funk has family.

“This is closer to home for me there,” he said. “Rochester is where I grew up.”

By working in Albert Lea, he also believed his children would have more opportunities for different sports and other extracurricular activities.

“We’ve got great people here,” he said.