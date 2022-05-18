Guest column: The mission of the Next Step Clubhouse

Guest column by Jason Hoiseth

The Next Step Clubhouse’s mission statement is the following:

The purpose of the Next Step Clubhouse is to offer a safe environment that provides companionship, acceptance, and support for consumers of mental health services.

The Next Step Clubhouse is a safe place for adults with mental illness to come and enjoy social, recreational and mental health services. The clubhouse is located at 216 S. Washington Ave. Some of the things that are offered at the clubhouse are free laundry machines, television, board games, arts and crafts, cooking projects, exercise bikes, sun lamp with relaxation sounds and a gaming station. Programs are also offered at the clubhouse such as a men’s group, women’s group, a health and wellness group, shopping group, volunteer opportunities and field trips such as baseball games, State Fair, shopping in Mankato, Mall of America, Viking Training Camp, plays, and the Como Zoo.

The Next Step Clubhouse is a nonprofit organization that is partially funded by the South Central Community Based Initiative (SCCBI). The clubhouse is a referral-based resource. Referrals are accepted by licensed mental health professionals. The clubhouse serves adults 18 years of age or older with Severe and Persistent Mental Illness (SPMI). These illnesses include Schizophrenia, Bipolar Disorder, Major Depression Disorder, Borderline Personality Disorder, and Schizoaffective Disorder. However, if a referral source feels that a client would benefit from services through the clubhouse, each referral would be considered on a case by case basis. All members must be a resident of Freeborn County.

Jason Hoiseth who is a Freeborn County Department of Human Services case aide and the Next Step Clubhouse coordinator.