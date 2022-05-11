High school spring vocal concert next week

The Albert Lea High School Vocal Department encourages everyone to come to the annual spring concert at 7 p.m. Monday, at the high school auditorium. This concert will celebrate the accomplishments of the students from this past year. The concert will feature the Celebr8 Choir, Tiger Choir, Varsity Choir, Concert Choir, and Chorale. The choirs are conducted by Diane Heaney and Mary Bissen.

This year students from the choirs at ALHS have rebounded from the pandemic and participated in Chorale, Caroliers, show choir, solo and ensemble contest, Big Nine Music, All-State, trips to the Chanhassen Dinner Theater, the Ordway, and performed for community events.

The 2022 senior choir members will also be honored at the concert. They are Wendy Ambriz Martinez, Morgan Anfinson, Leah Bachtle, Caleb Banks, Samantha Brumbaugh, Mason Buendorf, Kaitlyn Hanna, Katelyn Holt, Gretta Larson, Wendy Lazaro, Julie Lopez, Taylor Palmer, Jenna Steffl, Brian Solberg, Ariadna Turrubiartes, Jared Turrubiartes and Hannah Whelan.

To resume a tradition that was put on hold during the pandemic, alumni choir members will be invited to join this years’ Concert Choir in singing “Pilgrim’s Hymn” toward the end of the concert.

Admission to the concert is $8 for adults and $6 for seniors. Music concert passes are also valid for this concert. Tickets are available at the door and doors will open at 6:15 p.m.