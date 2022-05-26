Home Federal announces recognition program for unsung heroes

Home Federal bank announced it is giving away $1,000 in cash to at least one unsung hero in each of the Albert Lea and Austin communities.

This recognition is designed to recognize and reward individuals who are going above and beyond in their communities.

Seed Money is a campaign developed as an extension of Home Federal’s Community Roots initiative, in which we find creative ways to directly support and give back to those who help grow the communities we serve. For this year’s campaign the company is not talking about Seed Money in the traditional sense, which is to help businesses get started. However, it is looking to give at least 10 individual do-gooders in the communities they serve $1,000 in cash. To help Home Federal select a recipient, community members are encouraged to submit nominations at JustCallHome.com/Nominate or by stopping by their nearest Home Federal branch.

“Here at Home Federal, we believe in giving back to the communities we’re located in,” stated Brad Krehbiel, president/CEO. “We know our communities wouldn’t be able to grow and thrive without the individuals behind the scenes that dedicate their time to help make them better. This is why we want to recognize and reward those individuals for their efforts.”

Nominations should be submitted by Oct. 1. Between now and Dec. 31, at least 10 local do-gooders across all of Home Federal’s markets will each receive recognition and $1,000 in Seed Money for contributing to the growth of the communities Home Federal serves. Follow along and find out who receives Seed Money throughout the year at JustCallHome.com/SeedMoney.

Home Federal is headquartered out of Rochester, and operates 14 full-service banks in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa along with loan production offices in Sartell and La Crosse. We provide individuals and businesses alike with a full range of banking and financing services. Home Federal is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. To learn more about how you can “Bring your banking home,” visit JustCallHome.com.