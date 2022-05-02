House broken into and other reports

A house was reported broken into at 11:20 p.m. Sunday at 114 S. Ermina Ave.

 

Damage reported

A mailbox was reported damaged at 6:01 p.m. Saturday at 17902 810th Ave. in Hayward. 

Three units on a building were reported damaged at 3:42 p.m. Friday at 2409 Myers Road. 

 

1 arrested for DWI

Police arrested Jordan Tanner Cornelius, 21, for alleged driving while intoxicated, DWI test refusal, order for protection violations, fourth-degree criminal damage and burglary charges at 12:26 a.m. Saturday at 1304 Fairlane Terrace. 

 

Theft of groceries reported

Police received a report at 9:04 a.m. of a woman who had stolen $500 worth of groceries the night prior at 2708 Bridge Ave. 

 

Apartment rummaged through

An apartment was reported rummaged through at 1:03 p.m. Saturday at 605 Fountain St. A TV was taken. 

 

1 arrested for domestic

Police arrested Jayda Rose Morales, 26, for domestic assault at 1:25 p.m. Saturday at 226 S. Pearl St. 

 

1 cited for disorderly conduct

Police cited Anna Maria Veitia, 47, for disorderly conduct at 9:32 p.m. Saturday at 1216 St. John Ave. 

 

Vehicle stolen

A vehicle was reported stolen at 5:14 p.m. Sunday at 139 E. William St. 

 

