I-90 westbound lane closure starts west of Austin for concrete pavement repair

Motorists on westbound Interstate 90 will encounter a lane closure from Austin to Petran as concrete pavement repairs continue, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The work continues the concrete pavement repairs that began earlier this month on eastbound I-90 between Alden and Minnesota Highway 13 at Albert Lea to repair damaged concrete or where joints have failed. Highway off- and on-ramps will remain open. The work is expected to last about two months.

Motorists may encounter lane closures or lane shifts, uneven road surfaces, equipment and other unexpected obstacles when driving near or through work zones. MnDOT advises motorists to:

• Find up-to-date information about traffic and road conditions at 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store

• Expect delays, especially during peak travel times

• Go hands-free and minimize other distractions (e.g., don’t eat or drink while driving)

• Follow posted speed limits; the fine for speeding in a work zone is $300

• Avoid making lane changes within work zones