Letter: Create, nurture connections this National Skilled Nursing Care Week

Skilled nursing care and their staff provide a​ steadfast commitment to providing a high level of care for their residents. This has never been more evident than in the last two years during the pandemic. In addition to protecting and caring for their residents around the clock during a time of limited visitation and social distancing, staff stepped in and served ​as family members and friends to ensure that residents had the essential social connections they needed.

That is why St. John’s Lutheran Community is excited to celebrate our heroic staff and the residents they care for this National Skilled Nursing Care Week (NSNCW), May 8-14, with the theme “Creating and Nurturing Connections.”

St. John’s Lutheran Community takes pride in caring for our residents every day. All week we are celebrating our staff and residents by having special dress up days and activities for staff and residents’ engagement.

Contact us and learn about our amazing residents and the work we do this NSNCW. To learn more or schedule a tour, please contact St. John’s Lutheran Community at 507-473-8226.

Dr. Sam Onyebuchi

president/CEO

St. John’s Lutheran Community