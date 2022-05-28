Letter: Fundraiser for Ukraine a success

We extend a tremendous thank you to all you good people who donated items, bought items, volunteered at our fundraiser for Ukraine and prayed that it would be a success. Thank you to Pastor Shane at Grace Lutheran Church, who immediately said we could use the church parking lot. It was a perfect site to hold this rummage sale/fundraiser. Our fundraiser was a resounding success. In this one day, we raised $11,178. One hundred percent of this money is going to Doctors Without Borders in Ukraine and Catholic Relief Services in Ukraine. A sincere thank you to everyone who was involved in making this a fabulous and very rewarding day!

Annie Mattson

Albert Lea