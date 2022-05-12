Lightning strike and other reports

Farm equipment was reported struck by lightning in a field at 9:56 p.m. Wednesday at 33297 760th Ave. in Ellendale.

Hit-and-run reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 11:26 p.m. Wednesday at 66948 180th St. in Conger.

Juvenile cited for e-cigarette

One juvenile was cited for possession of an e-cigarette device on school property at 10:21 a.m. Wednesday at 2000 Tiger Lane.

One arrested for trespassing

Police arrested Jiurka Pino Morales, 50, for trespassing at 12:35 p.m. Wednesday at 2214 E. Main St.

Damage reported in ramp at skate park

A hole was reported punched in one of the ramps at the skate park at 2:53 p.m. Wednesday at 300 Johnson St.

Items stolen from truck

Police received a report at 10:25 p.m. of items that were stolen out of the back of a truck at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.