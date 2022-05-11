Man arrested for domestic assault and other reports
Published 10:32 am Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Police arrested Adam John Murphy, 43, for domestic assault at 2:04 a.m. Tuesday at 308 E. Seventh St.
Vehicle reported damaged
Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report at 9:36 p.m. Tuesday of a vehicle that was vandalized while at Albert Lea High School.
3 arrested on warrants
Police arrested Christopher Gutierrez, 47, on a local warrant, fleeing on foot and driving after suspension at 7:55 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Amelia Avenue and East Hawthorne Street.
Police arrested Travis Allen Cameron, 42, on a local warrant at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday at 1908 Bimelich Lane.
Police arrested Sunday Tut Gach, 30, on an Olmsted County warrant and cited him for driving after cancellation, giving a false name to police, failing to stop at a stop sign and no proof of insurance after a traffic stop at 8:09 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of South Broadway and East Front Street.
2 cited at high school
Police cited two juveniles for fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct at 12:47 p.m. Tuesday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.
Woman cited for disorderly conduct
Police cited Debra Jean Clark, 70, for disorderly conduct after a reported fight at 7:27 p.m. Tuesday near the picnic tables at 204 E. Front St.