Man arrested for domestic assault and other reports

Police arrested Adam John Murphy, 43, for domestic assault at 2:04 a.m. Tuesday at 308 E. Seventh St.

Vehicle reported damaged

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report at 9:36 p.m. Tuesday of a vehicle that was vandalized while at Albert Lea High School.

3 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Christopher Gutierrez, 47, on a local warrant, fleeing on foot and driving after suspension at 7:55 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Amelia Avenue and East Hawthorne Street.

Police arrested Travis Allen Cameron, 42, on a local warrant at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday at 1908 Bimelich Lane.

Police arrested Sunday Tut Gach, 30, on an Olmsted County warrant and cited him for driving after cancellation, giving a false name to police, failing to stop at a stop sign and no proof of insurance after a traffic stop at 8:09 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of South Broadway and East Front Street.

2 cited at high school

Police cited two juveniles for fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct at 12:47 p.m. Tuesday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

Woman cited for disorderly conduct

Police cited Debra Jean Clark, 70, for disorderly conduct after a reported fight at 7:27 p.m. Tuesday near the picnic tables at 204 E. Front St.