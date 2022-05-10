MnDOT prescribed burn planned today along Highway 65 near Albert Lea

Motorists on U.S. Highway 65 near Albert Lea between Interstate 35 and the Iowa border may see smoke today while Minnesota Department of Transportation crews are conducting a prescribed burn.

Warning signs will alert motorists on Highway 65 as they approach the burn area where there is the potential of smoke. Motorists should be attentive and watch for the burn crews, who are monitoring these efforts. Prescribed burns are scheduled during optimal weather conditions to ensure safety and effectiveness.

According to MnDOT, healthy roadside vegetation is necessary for preventing weed infestations, controlling erosion, protecting water quality and keeping roadways safe. Fire is an important aspect of vegetation management because many types of plants need fire for ideal growth. It’s used in combination with mowing, herbicide application, biological control and planting in MnDOT’s Integrated Roadside Vegetation Management program.

Fire promotes tall native grasses and forbs that can trap blowing snow and can reduce drifting across the road. Native prairie vegetation is planted along highway right of way to reduce the amount of mowing needed.

While the burn season is nearly complete, motorists should continue to be alert for burning efforts in southeast Minnesota.