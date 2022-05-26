MnDOT urges Minnesotans to slow down, watch for work zones during Memorial Day weekend travel

The Minnesota Department of Transportation encourages all motorists traveling during the 2022 Memorial Day holiday weekend to slow down and focus on safety when driving through work zones.

“While daily traffic volumes in the metro area are still slightly down, we anticipate Memorial Day travel statewide will be similar to pre-pandemic levels,” said Brian Kary, traffic operations director, MnDOT’s Regional Transportation Management Center. “Motorists should drive the speed limit and be prepared to slow down or stop — especially as they approach and travel through work zones.”

MnDOT advises motorists to check 511mn.org and plan their routes before they go. In addition, motorists should expect quickly changing road conditions, slower traffic, narrow lanes, lane shifts, detours and delays as they travel through work zones throughout the state.

Some significant work zones to watch for May 26-30 include:

Southern Minnesota

Highway 52 Zumbrota to Cannon Falls – Lane closures with single-lane traffic in each direction, lane shifts, reduced speed limit; southbound exits within work zone can be accessed at Goodhue County Road 1.

Highway 60 east to Zumbro Falls – Detour between Highway 52 and Highway 63; access detour at Highway 58 in Zumbrota.

Highway 61 Wabasha to Minnesota City – Lane closures and detour at Highway 42 south of Kellogg.

Hwy 4 Cosmos to Grove City – Detour. Road closed.

Twin Cities

Highway 10 in Anoka – Reduced to one lane in each direction between Sunfish Lake Boulevard and Seventh Avenue; watch for several access changes at intersections.

I-94 and I-35E in St. Paul – Lane restrictions and ramp closures.

Highway 55 in Minneapolis – Southbound Highway 55/Hiawatha Avenue closed and detoured between Downtown Minneapolis and Cedar Avenue; includes the ramps from southbound I-35W and eastbound I-94.

Highway 55 Minneapolis to Inver Grove Heights – Closed in both directions between Blue Gentian Road/Lexington Avenue and Mendota Heights Road. Westbound Highway 55 closed between Highway 5 and Highway 13; pedestrian/bike trail closed on the east side of the bridge adjacent to the westbound lanes.

Central Minnesota

Northern Minnesota

The changing road conditions in work zones require every driver’s undistracted attention. MnDOT urges motorists to be attentive, slow down in work zones, drive with caution and never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.

For a complete list of projects by highway or region, visit www.mndot.gov/roadwork/current.html. Motorists also can stay informed about projects and other transportation topics by connecting to MnDOT via social media and signing up for email updates for major projects at www.mndot.gov/emailupdates.