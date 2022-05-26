MnDOT urges Minnesotans to slow down, watch for work zones during Memorial Day weekend travel
Published 12:23 pm Thursday, May 26, 2022
The Minnesota Department of Transportation encourages all motorists traveling during the 2022 Memorial Day holiday weekend to slow down and focus on safety when driving through work zones.
“While daily traffic volumes in the metro area are still slightly down, we anticipate Memorial Day travel statewide will be similar to pre-pandemic levels,” said Brian Kary, traffic operations director, MnDOT’s Regional Transportation Management Center. “Motorists should drive the speed limit and be prepared to slow down or stop — especially as they approach and travel through work zones.”
MnDOT advises motorists to check 511mn.org and plan their routes before they go. In addition, motorists should expect quickly changing road conditions, slower traffic, narrow lanes, lane shifts, detours and delays as they travel through work zones throughout the state.
Some significant work zones to watch for May 26-30 include:
Southern Minnesota
- Highway 52 Zumbrota to Cannon Falls – Lane closures with single-lane traffic in each direction, lane shifts, reduced speed limit; southbound exits within work zone can be accessed at Goodhue County Road 1.
- Highway 60 east to Zumbro Falls – Detour between Highway 52 and Highway 63; access detour at Highway 58 in Zumbrota.
- Highway 61 Wabasha to Minnesota City – Lane closures and detour at Highway 42 south of Kellogg.
- Highway 14 New Ulm to Nicollet – Detour. Road is closed to through traffic.
- Eastbound I-90 Sherburn to Fairmont – Reduced to single lane.
- Eastbound Highways 15/60 near Madelia – Detours, Highway 15/60 reduced to a single lane, ramp closures
- Highway 14 near Eagle Lake – Reduced to single lane in each direction.
- Hwy 4 Cosmos to Grove City – Detour. Road closed.
Twin Cities
- Highway 10 in Anoka – Reduced to one lane in each direction between Sunfish Lake Boulevard and Seventh Avenue; watch for several access changes at intersections.
- I-94 and I-35E in St. Paul – Lane restrictions and ramp closures.
- Highway 55 in Minneapolis – Southbound Highway 55/Hiawatha Avenue closed and detoured between Downtown Minneapolis and Cedar Avenue; includes the ramps from southbound I-35W and eastbound I-94.
- Highway 55 Minneapolis to Inver Grove Heights – Closed in both directions between Blue Gentian Road/Lexington Avenue and Mendota Heights Road. Westbound Highway 55 closed between Highway 5 and Highway 13; pedestrian/bike trail closed on the east side of the bridge adjacent to the westbound lanes.
Central Minnesota
- 169 Redefine Elk River – Highways 10, 101 and 169 are a single lane in each direction at the Hwy 10/101/169 interchange; Highway 169 is a single lane in each direction at 197th Avenue; watch for narrow lanes and ramp changes. Consider I-94 for east/west travels across state.
- Highway 23 Foley to Milaca – Detour. Road closed between Foley and Milaca. Lane closures and lane shifts in Foley.
- Hwy 23 Paynesville to Richmond – Detour. Road closed.
- Highway 15 Kimball – Detour. Road closed between Highway 55 and Willow Creek Road.
- Highway 27 Osakis – Detour. Road closed between County Road 51/County Road 82 in Osakis and Highway 71 south of Long Prairie.
- Highway 29 overpass near Glenwood – Detour. Road closed between Highway 55 and County Road 28 north of Glenwood.
- Highway 55 Wendell to Minnesota/North Dakota state line – Detour. Road closed between County Road 11 in Wendell and Highway 9.
- Highway 200 Mahnomen to Roy Lake – Detour. Road closed east of Mahnomen to Roy Lake.
Northern Minnesota
- Highway 92 Zerkel – Detour. Closed between County Road 35 and Highway 200.
- Highway 71 Bemidji – Reduced speed limit, narrow lanes and lane shifts.
- Highway 75 Crookston – Watch for closed lanes, flaggers and pilot car operations.
- Highway 61 Stewart River and Silver Creek – Bridge bypass at Silver Creek, narrow lanes, no shoulders. Kelsey Beach parking lot at Stewart River is closed.
- Highway 123 Sandstone – Lane closures and detours.
- Highway 194 – Lane shifts and lane closures at the Highway 194/Highway 53 intersection.
The changing road conditions in work zones require every driver’s undistracted attention. MnDOT urges motorists to be attentive, slow down in work zones, drive with caution and never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.
For a complete list of projects by highway or region, visit www.mndot.gov/roadwork/current.html. Motorists also can stay informed about projects and other transportation topics by connecting to MnDOT via social media and signing up for email updates for major projects at www.mndot.gov/emailupdates.