More residents file for elected office

Filing period goes through end of month

It has been another busy week in filing for public office.

The following is a list of who has filed thus far for city, county and state positions. Filing for school board will happen in August.

No one has yet filed for Ward 4 in the city of Albert Lea.

City of Albert Lea

Mayor

Rich Murray

Ward 1

Rachel Christensen

Nicholas Nesse

Ward 2

Larry Baker, incumbent

Ward 6

Carmen McColley

Nick Ronnenberg

Freeborn County

1st District

Julie Ackland

Brad Edwin, incumbent

2nd District

Dawn C. Kaasa

Steve Kluver

Henry Tews

Scott Woitas

3rd District

John Forman, incumbent

4th District

Christopher Shoff, incumbent

5th District

Ted Herman, incumbent

County attorney

David Walker

Soil and Water Conservation District 3

Paul Heers Jr.

Soil and Water Conservation District 4

Curt Helland

District 23A state representative

Peggy Bennett, Republican Party

Mary Hinnenkamp, DFL Party

District 23B state representative

Patricia Mueller, Republican

Tom Stiehm, DFL Party

District 23 senator

Gene Dornink, Republican

Lisa Hanson, Republican