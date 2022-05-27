More residents file for elected office
Published 6:06 pm Friday, May 27, 2022
Filing period goes through end of month
It has been another busy week in filing for public office.
The following is a list of who has filed thus far for city, county and state positions. Filing for school board will happen in August.
No one has yet filed for Ward 4 in the city of Albert Lea.
City of Albert Lea
Mayor
Rich Murray
Ward 1
Rachel Christensen
Nicholas Nesse
Ward 2
Larry Baker, incumbent
Ward 6
Carmen McColley
Nick Ronnenberg
Freeborn County
1st District
Julie Ackland
Brad Edwin, incumbent
2nd District
Dawn C. Kaasa
Steve Kluver
Henry Tews
Scott Woitas
3rd District
John Forman, incumbent
4th District
Christopher Shoff, incumbent
5th District
Ted Herman, incumbent
County attorney
David Walker
Soil and Water Conservation District 3
Paul Heers Jr.
Soil and Water Conservation District 4
Curt Helland
District 23A state representative
Peggy Bennett, Republican Party
Mary Hinnenkamp, DFL Party
District 23B state representative
Patricia Mueller, Republican
Tom Stiehm, DFL Party
District 23 senator
Gene Dornink, Republican
Lisa Hanson, Republican