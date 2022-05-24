New COVID-19 death in Faribault County

A 90- to 94-year-old Faribault resident died of COVID-19 complications between Friday and Monday, though the number of COVID-19 cases continued to decline.

Faribault County recorded 12 confirmed new cases, and another three were listed as probable. Faribault County has reported 3,889 cases, and 53 area residents have died of the coronavirus.

Mower County reported 27 confirmed cases, and three more were listed as probable. Mower County has experienced 12,163 cases of the virus, with 74 cases proving fatal.

Steele County health officials confirmed 15 new cases, and four more were listed as probable. Steele County has reported 10,732 cases, and 62 area residents have died since the pandemic began.

In Freeborn County, health officials reported 12 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, and another three cases were listed as probable. Freeborn County has recorded 9,309 total cases, and 75 area residents have died.

Among the new cases, one was found in a child newborn to 4, one case in a child 10 to 14, three cases were discovered in people in their 30s, one in a resident in their 40s, two cases apiece in people in their 50s and 60s, three cases were found in residents in their 70s and two cases were found in people in their 80s.

Two people were sent to a hospital for care, and there are 34 active lab-confirmed cases in Freeborn County.

Waseca County recorded eight confirmed cases of the virus, though 17 more cases were listed as probable. Waseca County has reported 5,648 total cases. Thirty-nine Waseca County residents have died since the pandemic began.

In Minnesota, 4,185 new cases were reported, raising the state’s total number of infections up to 1,499,038. Fourteen deaths were recorded, and there have been 12,601 coronavirus casualties since the pandemic began.