Nice to Know: Thanks for support of fundraiser

Published 8:00 pm Friday, May 13, 2022

By Submitted

The Albert Lea Noon Kiwanis Club thanks all of the businesses and individuals who contributed to the recent comedy night to raise funds for the new inclusive playground. 

Comedian John DeBoer was the highlight of the show, and all enjoyed his presentation. 

We thank all of our sponsors who helped make the evening a success, including Hy-Vee, Church Offset Printing, Conger Meat Market and Nick’s Meats, along with all of the businesses who donated baskets or items for the silent auction. Thank you also to all who attended and purchased raffle tickets for the auction. 

We are excited for this project, and thank all who are helping make it a reality. 

Kristie Jordahl

Albert Lea Noon Kiwanis 

