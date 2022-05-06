Paid political letter to the editor: Announcing candidacy for A.L. school board

I, Shannon Cox, would like to announce that I would like your support as I’m running for the Albert Lea school board. As a lifelong resident of Freeborn County and a 2003 graduate of the Albert Lea school district, I have a connection to the district, and have a need to step up. Over the years the school district has started to go in the wrong direction and has lost the purpose of educating our youth. I have a nephew and a niece who attend Albert Lea schools, so I personally have seen what has been happening over the years. They currently are doing the online academy, and we feel like this is the only way we currently have any say in what and how they are being taught. We need board members who will stand up for what is right and to keep this new CRT out of our schools. The last two years has shown us a lot. Our youth have had their lives thrown in a different direction with no good course forward. I understand that COVID put a lot of things out of sort, but we should of tried to keep the kids’ lives as normal as possible. As a local small business owner, I feel we need to help our kids of the community to grow into great young adults that will help our community grow. So I ask you to please consider me as one of your new school board members come the November election. Thank you for your time.

Shannon Cox

Hayward