Pickup reported stolen and other reports

A 1993 red and silver GMC pickup was reported stolen at 8:28 a.m. Friday at 16392 640th Ave. in Alden. Three wheels were also reported missing from an anhydrous tank.

Theft by fraud reported

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of theft by fraud at 12:47 p.m. Friday at 15903 785th Ave. in Albert Lea.

Skidloader fire reported

A skid loader was reported on fire in a hay field at 8:55 p.m. Friday at 10927 797th Ave. in Glenville.

Storage unit broken into

A storage unit was reported broken into and items missing at 1:03 p.m. Sunday at 81027 Freeborn County Road 46 in Hayward.

Man arrested for possession, warrants

Police arrested John Edward Carlson, 59, on local warrants and fifth-degree possession at 8:40 a.m. Friday at 703 E. Main St.

Trailer broken into

A job trailer was reported broken into at 10:07 a.m. Friday at 426 Adams Ave. Nothing was taken.

Juveniles cited at high school

Police cited one juvenile for possession of a small amount of marijuana and an e-cigarette device on school property at 10:10 a.m. Friday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

Police cited one juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette device on school property at 10:26 a.m. Friday at Albert Lea High School.

License plate missing

A front license plate was reported missing off a vehicle at 2:35 p.m. Friday at 1707 W. Main St.

Hit-and-run crash reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 3:06 p.m. Friday near the intersection of The Fairview and Lakeview Boulevard.

Man arrested for multiple charges

Police arrested Michael Christopher Avritt, 31, for domestic assault, criminal damage to property, obstructing, domestic abuse no contact order, fleeing Sunday afternoon after receiving a report of a male trying to beat up a woman on Euclid Avenue.

1 arrested for DWI

Police arrested Pha Or Gee, 33, for driving while impaired after a traffic stop at 8:49 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Garfield Avenue and Johnson Street.