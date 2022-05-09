PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE is hereby given that the Public Accuracy Test of the Optical Scan election tabulating equipment, to be used at the Special Primary, First Congressional District to be held May 24, 2022 will be conducted in the Auditor-Treasurer’s Office, Freeborn County Government Center, 411 Broadway Avenue South, Albert Lea, Minnesota at 10:00 am on Friday, May 13, 2022.

This public test is open to the general public.

Statutory Authority: MS 201.221; 203B.09; 204C.361; 204D.11 and 206.56.

Pat Martinson

County Auditor-Treasurer

Freeborn County, Minnesota