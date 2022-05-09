CITY OF ALBERT LEA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the Albert Lea Planning Commission will meet at the City Hall Council Chambers, 221 E Clark Street, Albert Lea, MN 56007 at 5:30 pm on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 to conduct a Public Hearing to consider the following items:

1) Preliminary & Final Plat of Schroader Addition, Parcel 08.040.0220

Persons who desire to be heard in reference to the above will be heard at this meeting. Written comments may also be submitted to City of Albert Lea, Attn: Megan Boeck, 221 E Clark Street, Albert Lea, MN 56007.

Megan Boeck

City Planner