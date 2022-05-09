PUBLIC HEARING
Published 7:15 pm Sunday, May 8, 2022
CITY OF ALBERT LEA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Notice is hereby given that the Albert Lea Planning Commission will meet at the City Hall Council Chambers, 221 E Clark Street, Albert Lea, MN 56007 at 5:30 pm on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 to conduct a Public Hearing to consider the following items:
1) Preliminary & Final Plat of Schroader Addition, Parcel 08.040.0220
Persons who desire to be heard in reference to the above will be heard at this meeting. Written comments may also be submitted to City of Albert Lea, Attn: Megan Boeck, 221 E Clark Street, Albert Lea, MN 56007.
Megan Boeck
City Planner