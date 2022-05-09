NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

ORDER FOR ABATEMENT OF HAZARDOUS STRUCTURE

819 BRIDGE AVENUE, ALBERT LEA, MINNESOTA 56007

TO: Jennifer L. Mudra, 819 Bridge Avenue, Albert Lea, MN 56007; Steven Wadding, 819 Bridge Avenue, Albert Lea, MN 56007; and any other parties of interest.

The City of Albert Lea will conduct a public hearing at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, May 23, 2022 in the City Center Council Chambers, 221 East Clark Street in the City of Albert Lea, Minnesota, for the purpose of discussing abatement of the hazardous structure located at 819 Bridge Avenue and legally described as:

The North 66 feet of the East 105 feet of Lot 34 Auditor’s Plat No. 1, City of Albert Lea, Minnesota, as the same is platted and recorded in the office of the County Recorder in and for the County of Freeborn and State of Minnesota.

PID: 34.172.0270

Persons wishing to be heard regarding the abatement of the hazardous structure at that address may:

• Appear at the hearing and present their views orally.

• Submit comments in writing via email to dmaras@ci.albertlea.mn.us no later than 5:00 p.m., Monday, May 23, 2022. Comments received will be read into the record during the Public Comment portion of the meeting.

BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ALBERT LEA, MINNESOTA

/s/ Daphney Maras

City Clerk