NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

ORDER FOR ABATEMENT OF HAZARDOUS STRUCTURE

604 GILES PLACE, ALBERT LEA, MINNESOTA 56007

TO: Howard Thompson, 1230 Madison Avenue, Albert Lea, MN 56007; Christina Williamson f/k/a Christina Jepson, 1230 Madison Avenue, Albert Lea, MN 56007; Christopher Jepson, 460 1st Avenue Southwest, Glenville, MN 56036; and to any other interested parties or lien holders of record, known or unknown.

The City of Albert Lea will conduct a public hearing at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, May 23, 2022 in the City Center Council Chambers, 221 East Clark Street in the City of Albert Lea, Minnesota, for the purpose of discussing abatement of the hazardous structure located at 604 Giles Place and legally described as:

Beginning at a point that is 214 feet South and 62.5 feet East of the Northwest corner of Lot 55, Auditor’s Plat No. 1, to the City of Albert Lea;

thence due East 63 feet; thence due North 120 feet; thence due West 63 feet;

thence due South 120 feet to the point of beginning,

being a part of Lots 54 and 55, Auditor’s Plat No. 1 to the City of Albert Lea, Freeborn County, Minnesota.

PID: 34.172.0680

Persons wishing to be heard regarding the removal of the hazardous structure at that address may:

• Appear at the hearing and present their views orally.

• Submit comments in writing via email to dmaras@ci.albertlea.mn.us no later than 5:00 p.m., Monday, May 23, 2022. Comments received will be read into the record during the Public Comment portion of the meeting.

BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ALBERT LEA, MINNESOTA

/s/ Daphney Maras

City Clerk