Russ A. Rodberg

Russ Alan Rodberg, age 63, passed away May 6, 2022 unexpectedly, but seemingly peacefully, in his favorite chair in his Twin Lakes home.

He was a graduate of LMHS and following high school enjoyed working at the Hyatt Regency as a sous chef and loved to tell stories of cooking for famous people, even a president. Later, Russ worked on off-shore oil rigs in Texas as a cook. He also worked in the construction industry. He was a true Aquarius who loved the water and had a passion for fishing. In his spare time on the oil rig he made his own fishing gear from a coffee can and fishline, catching a variety of Gulf fish and once caught a shark so large he was frantically screaming for help. He also loved trapping and hunting and spent a lot of time enjoying nature and the outdoors. Russ took pride in living a modest life and was content in the company of his cats and his guitars. He also enjoyed gardening, cooking, and drinking a cold one while shootin’ the breeze with his friends and family. Russ was a character even at a young age, receiving his first black eye before the age of two. He loved to entertain anyone who would listen, enjoyed mischief and merriment and didn’t mind getting into a little trouble along the way.

He will be missed by his siblings, Cindy Olson, Stillwater, MN, Julie Karjalahti, Shakopee, MN, Jodie Stinehart, Lake Mills, IA, and Jim Rodberg, Scarville, IA. Russ also leaves behind his uncle, David Prestholt (and son David), his aunt, Lynda Vis, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Carole Rodberg, and father, Dale Rodberg, and his birth father, Chris Despenas. Rest in peace you wild and crazy guy! Doggonit, people liked you and will never forget you.

A celebration of life will be Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 12 noon, at the Rodberg family headstone, Salem Lutheran Cemetery, North Lake Street, Lake Mills IA.