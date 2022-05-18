Sale to benefit charities in Ukraine this weekend 

A group of friends motivated by a book they read are organizing a rummage sale fundraiser this weekend to benefit two organizations working in Ukraine.

Annie Mattson, one of the women hosting the sale, said she and Kathy Oouthout, Becky Tennis Hanson, Tina Kermes, Mary Boorsma and Heidi Skophammer had recently read “Love Does” by Bob Goff and decided to try to raise money for Doctors Without Borders and Catholic Relief Services working in Ukraine.

The women are looking for donations of household items, sporting goods, tools and clothing in good condition for the sale, which can be dropped off from 7 to 9 a.m. Saturday at Grace Lutheran Church, 918 Garfield Ave. in Albert Lea. The sale starts at 9 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m.

Mattson said items will not be priced, but all reasonable offers will be accepted.

Volunteers will be there to help people unload their cars.

“As much as we are looking for donations, we are also looking for shoppers,” she said. “In order for this fundraiser to be a success, we need both donations and shoppers.”

People can also make checks out directly to the charities, and organizers of the fundraiser will mail the checks to the charities’ headquarters to be used in Ukraine.

The group is also looking for a person or organization to pick up all leftover items free of charge.

If interested, call Mattson at 318-9223.