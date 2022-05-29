Severe weather possible today, Monday

Published 6:45 am Sunday, May 29, 2022

By Staff Reports

This graphic shows the severe weather risk for Monday afternoon and evening. Image courtesy National Weather Service

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 1 p.m. Sunday in several area counties in what is expected to be the first of three rounds of possible severe weather this weekend.

The watch includes Faribault, Waseca, Freeborn, Mower and Steele counties, according to the National Weather Service.

The other periods of storms are expected Sunday night after dark — between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. — and Monday afternoon through evening. The threat is highest Monday with an elevated tornado risk.

Temperatures will also be in the mid-80s to low 90s with sticky dew points in the 60s.

The Monday storms could be capable of producing potentially strong tornadoes, damaging wind and large hail. There is also heavy rain risk, and the threat of flooding will depend on Sunday rainfall.

