Shed fire and other reports

A shed fire was reported at 3:40 p.m. Tuesday at 15092 870th Ave., Glenville.

Theft by check reported

Deputies received a report of theft by check at 8:59 A.M. Monday at 105 North Star Road in Alden and at 9:36 a.m. Wednesday at 23087 Minnesota Highway 13 in Albert Lea.

Thefts reported

Deputies received a report at 10:24 a.m. Monday of stainless parts that were taken at 100 Commercial St. in Hayward.

Deputies received a report of metal stars that were stolen from veterans burial graves at 2:34 p.m. Monday at 27168 695th Ave. in Hartland.

A riding lawn mower was reported stolen at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at 28653 832nd Ave. in Hollandale. The theft reportedly happened the day before.

A theft was reported at 2:11 p.m. Tuesday at 1721 W. Main St. The incident reportedly happened on May 18.

Mail taken, theft reported

Deputies received a report at 4:55 p.m. Tuesday of mail that had been taken out of a mailbox and found in the ditch at 78208 235th St., Albert Lea. A card was opened and money was missing.

Juveniles cited for assault

Two juveniles were cited for fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct at 9:33 a.m. Tuesday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

Juvenile cited for minor consumption

A juvenile was cited for minor consumption at 2:35 p.m. Tuesday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.