Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation invites the public to attend events this June

Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation announced the launch of three Sprout events this June. Attendees will learn about the many resources SMIF has to offer organizations, businesses and communities in its 20-county region. Early childhood professionals, entrepreneurs, community volunteers and community leaders are strongly encouraged to attend.

SMIF’s resources include business financing and training opportunities, minority entrepreneurship support, trainings for early childhood professionals, consulting services for child care solutions and services to support local philanthropy. SMIF also offers a wide range of grants that support early childhood, economic development, community beautification and inclusive and equitable community initiatives.

“If you are new to learning about SMIF, I encourage you to attend one of these Sprout events,” said Tim Penny, SMIF president and CEO. “This is a great way to connect with our staff and partners who can get you plugged in to our many resources that are designed for southern Minnesotans and the people and communities they serve.”

Events will be held at the following locations:

June 7: Schell’s Brewery, New Ulm

June 14: Keepsake Cidery, Dundas

June 21: Island City Brewing Company, Winona

Sprout events are free and will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. with a short program at 5:20 p.m. Light hors d’oeuvres will be served.

Please register by June 1 for the Sprout event near you at smifoundation.org/sprout or by calling 507-214-7011.

Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation (SMIF), a donor-supported foundation, invests for economic growth in the 20 counties of south central and southeastern Minnesota. The foundation has provided more than $136 million in grants, loans and programming within the region during the past 36 years. SMIF’s key interests include economic and early childhood development and community vitality. To learn more about our work and mission, visit www.smifoundation.org.