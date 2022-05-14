Standout Student: Ellery Schewe

Age: 11

Parents: Amber and Derek Schewe

Where are you from? Albert Lea

If from Albert Lea, which elementary school did you attend? Sibley

Favorite teacher of all time and why? Mrs. Jones because she made everything fun and always made time to keep us happy.

Favorite book/author: Babysitters Club or Raina Telgemeier

Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments: Student council, basketball and softball

What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? Be true to yourself and never give up though the road may be tough.

What teachers say:

Ellery is a great leader in the classroom and in the field of athletics.

She is a kind and compassionate sixth grader who has an incredible work ethic.

She has a wonderful sense of humor and provides contagious enthusiasm to everything she does