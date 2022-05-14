Standout Student: Ellery Schewe
Published 8:00 pm Friday, May 13, 2022
Age: 11
Parents: Amber and Derek Schewe
Where are you from? Albert Lea
If from Albert Lea, which elementary school did you attend? Sibley
Favorite teacher of all time and why? Mrs. Jones because she made everything fun and always made time to keep us happy.
Favorite book/author: Babysitters Club or Raina Telgemeier
Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments: Student council, basketball and softball
What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? Be true to yourself and never give up though the road may be tough.
What teachers say:
Ellery is a great leader in the classroom and in the field of athletics.
She is a kind and compassionate sixth grader who has an incredible work ethic.
She has a wonderful sense of humor and provides contagious enthusiasm to everything she does