Standout Student: Ellery Schewe

Published 8:00 pm Friday, May 13, 2022

By Submitted

Ellery Schewe is this week's Standout Student. Provided

Age: 11

Parents: Amber and Derek Schewe

Where are you from? Albert Lea

If from Albert Lea, which elementary school did you attend? Sibley

Favorite teacher of all time and why? Mrs. Jones because she made everything fun and always made time to keep us happy.

Favorite book/author: Babysitters Club or Raina Telgemeier

Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments: Student council, basketball and softball 

What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? Be true to yourself and never give up though the road may be tough.

What teachers say:

Ellery is a great leader in the classroom and in the field of athletics.  

She is a kind and compassionate sixth grader who has an incredible work ethic.  

She has a wonderful sense of humor and provides contagious enthusiasm to everything she does

More News

Scoreboard: May 14, 2022

Alden-Conger’s supermileage wins continue at state and national competitions

Ever wanted to fly? Find out how through EAA Flying Start program at local chapter

Duplicate bridge winners announced

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials