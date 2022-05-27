Work moving forward on construction projects throughout city of Albert Lea
Published 6:43 pm Friday, May 27, 2022
The city of Albert Lea on Friday provided the following updates on various construction projects happening in the community:
U.S. Highway 65 resurfacing and flood mitigation
Sanitary sewer and watermain replacement continued this week and will likely be completed next week. Crews also continued storm sewer work and grading of the stormwater ponds near the intersection of Clark Street. This work will continue next week.
East Main Street resurfacing and trail project
The contractor continued storm sewer improvements east of Interstate 35 this week and will continue this next week. They also plan to begin grading work for the new shared user trail next week starting at the west end of the project near TH-65.
Bridge Avenue reconstruction project
The traffic signal at Hammer Road was activated this week. The manhole covers and water valves have been raised to the final road level in preparation for paving. They tentatively plan to begin paving at the end of next week.
Edgewood, St. Peter, Ulstad and Stanley avenues reconstruction project
The manhole covers and water valves have been raised to the final road level in preparation for paving. They tentatively plan to begin paving at the end of next week.
New 1 million gallon central water tower
- The fabrication of the new water tower is 25% complete
- Crew cannot weld in certain rainy conditions
- Stem No. 1 is 100% complete and ready to be hoisted into place
- Stem No. 2 is 90% complete
- Fab on the bottom of the bowl has begun
- A large rubber tired crane is now scheduled to be moved in June 13
- When the stems and bowl get hoisted into place that will allow more room for the bowl pieces to be fabricated on the ground.