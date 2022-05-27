Work moving forward on construction projects throughout city of Albert Lea

The city of Albert Lea on Friday provided the following updates on various construction projects happening in the community:

U.S. Highway 65 resurfacing and flood mitigation

Sanitary sewer and watermain replacement continued this week and will likely be completed next week. Crews also continued storm sewer work and grading of the stormwater ponds near the intersection of Clark Street. This work will continue next week.

East Main Street resurfacing and trail project

The contractor continued storm sewer improvements east of Interstate 35 this week and will continue this next week. They also plan to begin grading work for the new shared user trail next week starting at the west end of the project near TH-65.

Bridge Avenue reconstruction project

The traffic signal at Hammer Road was activated this week. The manhole covers and water valves have been raised to the final road level in preparation for paving. They tentatively plan to begin paving at the end of next week.

Edgewood, St. Peter, Ulstad and Stanley avenues reconstruction project

The manhole covers and water valves have been raised to the final road level in preparation for paving. They tentatively plan to begin paving at the end of next week.

New 1 million gallon central water tower