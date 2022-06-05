05.05.22 MINUTES

ALBERT LEA AREA SCHOOLS

Albert Lea, Minnesota

SPECIAL SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

Summary of School Board Minutes

The School Board of Independent School District 241 met in special session on Thursdya, May 5, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. in the Board Room at Brookside Education Center, 211 West Richway Drive, Albert Lea, MN. School Board members present: Neal Skaar, Kim Nelson, Dave Klatt, Bruce Olson, Dennis Dieser, Angie Hoffman, and Jill Marin. School Board members absent: none.

1. Motion to approve agenda as presented. Motion carried 7-0.

2. Board members reviewed the stakeholder survey results, executive search timeline, and interview training materials.

Adjourned at 6:17 p.m.

Dave Klatt, Clerk

The above is an unofficial summary of meeting proceedings. Complete approved minutes are available at www.alschools.org and available in the Superintendent’s Office, 211 West Richway Drive.