PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: December 15, 2000

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $43,200.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Janie M Trontvet, a single person

MORTGAGEE: Wells Federal Bank, fsb

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: December 29, 2000 Freeborn County Recorder

Document Number: 414197

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: Minnesota Housing Finance Agency

Dated: December 15, 2000

Recorded: December 29, 2000 Freeborn County Recorder

Document Number: 414198

Transaction Agent: Not Applicable

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: Not Applicable

Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: Wells Federal Bank, fsb

Residential Mortgage Servicer: U.S. Bank National Association

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Freeborn

Property Address: 610 Water St, Albert Lea, MN 56007

Tax Parcel ID Number: 340060320

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The West 2 rods of Lot 10, West Albert Lea, and lying and being in the City of Albert Lea, County of Freeborn and State of Minnesota

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $24,734.30

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE: July 21, 2022 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office Law Enforcement Center Conference Room, 411 South Broadway, Albert Lea, Minnesota

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within twelve (12) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on July 21, 2023, or the next business day if July 21, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: May 19, 2022

MORTGAGEE: MINNESOTA HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY

Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A.

Attorneys for Mortgagee

7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200

Woodbury, MN 55125

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 050862-F1

Albert Lea Tribune: May 25, Jun. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, 2022

050862-F1