1 killed, 3 injured in crash on I-90 in Faribault County

A Bricelyn man died and three others were injured in a crash with three vehicles Tuesday evening on Interstate 90 in Faribault County.

John William Brooks, 80, of Bricelyn died in the crash, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Chad Ryan Yarrington, 44, Elena Marie Yarrington, 15, and Sara Susan Yarrington, 44, all of Plymouth, Michigan, were taken to Blue Earth Hospital with injuries deemed not life-threatening.

The crash occurred at 5:01 p.m. when a 2004 Ford F150, driven by Joel Luther Robinson, 36, of Wells, was eastbound on I-90 near milepost 123 in Blue Earth Township and collided with an eastbound 1978 Chevrolet Nova, driven by Brooks.

The Nova crossed the centerline and collided with a westbound 2016 Winnebago Motorhome driven by Chad Yarrington.

Four other youth passengers in the motorhome were not injured. Robinson was also not injured.

The roadway was dry at the time of the crash, and alcohol was not a factor.