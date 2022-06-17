NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the School Board of Independent School District 241, Albert Lea, Minnesota, will meet at 5:00 p.m. on June 20, 2022 in the Board Room at Brookside Education Center, 211 W. Richway Drive, in Albert Lea, Minnesota, to conduct a public hearing to consider that the School District abate property taxes levied by the School District on the properties identified as tax parcel numbers (the “Property”):

Address Parcel Number

1960 Wilby Rd. PID 34.480.0010

Any person who constructs or rehabilitates a single-family home, duplex, or multi-family complex, files application, and obtains formal approval from the appropriate local jurisdictions between January 1, 2022 and December 31, 2026 shall be eligible to receive 100% of the increment value over three years with the potential of an additional three years at 50%.

Information concerning the proposed project, including a draft copy of the abatement resolution, will be on file at Brookside Education Center on and after the date of this notice. All interested persons may appear at the public hearing and present their views orally or in writing. If unable to attend, written testimony may be offered and should be given to the Superintendent’s Office before 4:00 p.m. on the day of the hearing.

Dated: June 9, 2022

By: Dave Klatt

School Board Clerk