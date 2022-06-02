2 arrested on warrants and other reports

Police arrested Alexander Carreon Rodriguez, 30, on a nationwide Wisconsin warrant at 5:50 p.m. Wednesday at 928 W. Front St. He was also reportedly arrested for fraudulent Social Security card and ID.

Police arrested Tatenishiea Emdora Humphrey, 22, on multiple warrants at 9:06 p.m. Wednesday at 800 S. Fourth Ave.

1 cited for theft

Police cited Carter John Enger, 18, for theft at 11:31 a.m. Wednesday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report of theft by fraud at noon Wednesday at 713 Cedar Ave. Someone had fraudulently charged something on a credit card.

1 arrested on probation violation

Police arrested Oscar Paul Delossantos, 26, on a probation violation at 9:37 p.m. Wednesday at 603 Freeborn Ave.