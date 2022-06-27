Public Notice of a preliminary decision to

approve a Solid Waste Management Plan

Solid Waste Management

General information

Public comment period begins: June 25, 2022

Public comment period ends: July 25, 2022 (4:30 p.m.)

Name and address(s) of County,

District, or Multicounty Area:

Additional information may also

be obtained at these offices. Location and contact information:

Freeborn County Public Health Freeborn County

PO Box 1147 411 S Broadway Ave

Albert Lea, MN 56007-1147 Albert Lea, MN 56007-4505

Freeborn County Freeborn County

MPCA contact person:

Ben Crowell Heidi Ringhofer, Planning Coordinator

Resource Management and Assistance Phone: 218-831-1234

Minnesota Pollution Control Agency Email: heidi.ringhofer@state.mn.us

504 Fairgrounds Road, Suite 200

Marshall, MN 56258 File manager phone: 651-757-2728

Phone: 507-476-4261 or 844-828-0942

Email: ben.crowell@state.mn.us

A draft Solid Waste Management Plan (SWMP) is available for review at the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) office address listed under the MPCA contact person. The MPCA will mail or email a copy of the draft SWMP upon request. Comments, petitions, and other requests must be received at the MPCA in writing on or before the public comment period end date and time identified above.

Description of solid waste management Freeborn County

Freeborn County is located in Southeast Minnesota with a population of approximately 30,000 people in 20 townships, 14 cities, and 8 unincorporated communities. Freeborn County projects that it will generate approximately 35,000 – 37,000 tons of Mixed Municipal Solid Waste (MMSW) each year through the 10-year planning period. The MMSW that is not reduced, reused, or recycled will be disposed of at the Central Disposal Systems, Inc Landfill located in Winnebago County, Iowa.

Freeborn County’s goal is to reduce the amount of MMSW generated by 1% – 2% each year of the planning period by promoting source reduction through education, creating awareness of the technical assistance programs available, and providing a permanent Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Facility for removal of toxic and problem materials as well as a focal point for reuse.

In 2020, Freeborn County had a combined recycling and organics rate of 22.3%. Freeborn County’s goal is to improve that rate to 35% by the end of the planning period by increasing education, better documenting yard waste that is recycled in the County and improving access for HHW and problem material recycling through the permanent HHW facility. Freeborn County contracts for residential recycling service throughout the county and includes curbside collection in urban areas and 15 drop sites located throughout the county. Small commercial businesses may also participate in the residential program for a fee. Freeborn County also provides event recycling receptacles as requested. Freeborn County will continue to evaluate opportunities such as source separated organics composting if they become available.

Problem materials such as automotive fluids, waste tires, appliances, hazardous waste, etc are managed at the Freeborn County HHW Facility or by private businesses. Freeborn County utilizes a web-based program called “Waste Wizard” to help residents find out where these wastes can be managed in the County.

The planning period covers the years 2022 through 2032 and will expire 10 years after the full approval of the SWMP.

The intent to approve this SWMP is tentative.

Procedure for public participation

As stated in Minn. R. 9215, there are formal procedures for public participation in the MPCA’s consideration of this matter. Interested persons may:

• Submit written comments on the draft SWMP.

Submitting written comments

To submit comments or petitions to the MPCA through the mail or email, you must state:

(1) a statement of the person’s interest in the SWMP;

(2) a statement of the action the person wishes the commissioner to take, including specific references to the SWMP that the person believes should be changed; and

(3) the reasons for the person’s position, stated with sufficient specificity to allow the commissioner to assess the merits of the person’s statements.

Public informational meeting

A public informational meeting is an informal meeting during which interested persons can ask questions concerning the proposed facility. MPCA staff will be present to provide information. If an interested person would like the MPCA to hold a public informational meeting, the person should include all information identified above and in addition include a statement of the reasons the person desires the MPCA to hold a public informational meeting and the issues that the person would like the agency to address at the public informational meeting.