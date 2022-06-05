5 things to do this week

By Marissa Hanson

The Worth County Fair

In Northwood, Iowa from Wednesday to Sunday they will be hosting the Worth County Fair. It is $20 for a weekly admission pass and $10 for daily admission. There’s a lot going on each day including: many animal showings, a demo derby, glass blowing, a carnival and an agriculture learning center set up in the Kiddie barn.

Ron and Steve Father’s Day Patio Sunday

To celebrate Father’s day stop down at the Three Oak Winery on Sunday the from 3 to 5 p.m. Listen to some classic rock while enjoying some fine wine or craft beer.

“Willy Wonka”

Downtown at the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center they are putting on a musical production of Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka. They will be performing June 16, 17, 18, 22, 23, 24 and 25 performed at 7:30 p.m. As well as two matinees on the 19th and 26th performed at 2 p.m. Tickets will cost $20 for adults and $10 for students, you can buy tickets online or on their 24/7 call center with a convenience fee of $4 each or in the box office.

Alden Morin Lake Days

On June 17th to 19th Alden is celebrating their town with their Morin Lake Days. Events feature two parades, lake activities, fireworks, many small fee meals and lots of other activities for all ages throughout the weekend.

North Iowa Beer Bus

On June 18th the beer bus will be starting in Clear Lake Iowa at Lake Time Brewery. The beer bus is a mini road trip to different craft breweries across North Iowa. They will be stopping at 5 Alarm Brewing in Lake Mills, Worth Brewing in Northwood, Limestone Brewers in Osage and ending back at Lake Time Brewery. The bus leaves at 2 p.m. and will return about 7:30/8 p.m. You must be 21 or older to ride the beer bus. Tickets are available online.