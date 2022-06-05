5 things to do this week: Wind Down Wednesday, Art in the Park and more

By Marissa Hanson

1

Art in the Park

Art in the Park will be on Saturday in Central Park in Albert Lea. Hosted by the Albert Lea Main Street Program, Albert Lea Recreation Department and Albert Lea Convention and Visitors Bureau, the event will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will be artisan crafters, hands-on art, kids activities and food and beverage vendors.

2

She-Shed Tour

On Friday and Saturday you can take a tour of some amazing she-sheds. The tour will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. The tour is self-paced and will include five she-sheds that you can visit. The tickets are $15 per person and are good for both days. Purchase tickets at Albert Lea Art Center, Addie’s Floral and Whimzy, as well as at the she-shed locations the days of the tours.

3

Wind Down Wednesday

Wind Down Wednesday is back to Albert Lea and kicks off today. The day starts at 11 a.m. and at 11:30 a.m. Roxi Manacoohi kicks off the day with what has been described as fun and glamorous renditions of popular oldies and Motown hits. At 3 p.m., Ruthless Ruth will take the stage with her mix of bubbly pop songs and edgy classic rock tunes. The last performance of the day is Ron and Steve Unplugged at 6 p.m. with their ’50s though ’80s classic rock and pop jams. All throughout the day there will be lots to do downtown with artisan vendors, food and drinks, as well as entertainment. For more information on Wind Down Wednesday check out www.winddownwednesday.com or Wind Down Wednesday – Albert Lea, MN on Facebook.

4

Corey Goodnature Memorial Scholarship Golf Classic

The 15th Annual Corey Goodnature Memorial Scholarship Golf Classic will take place Saturday at Green Lea Golf Course. The money raised by the event is used to fund the scholarships the Goodnature family gives to local seniors for college. The event starts at 11 a.m. with registration and a silent auction, the opening ceremony starts at 12:30 p.m., dinner is at 5:30 p.m. and is followed by a live auction at 6:30 p.m. The event is in memory of Corey Goodnature, who was killed in action in 2015.

5

‘Willy Wonka’

If you missed it last week or loved it so much you want to see it again, you have to check out the musical down at the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center. There are more performances this week on Wednesday through Saturday performed at 7:30 p.m., as well as one matinee at 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets will cost $20 for adults and $10 for students. Purchase tickets online or on the Albert Lea Community Theatre 24/7 call center with a convenience fee of $4 each or in the box office.