6.16.22 SUMMARY

ADJOURNED SPECIAL MEETING OF THE COUNTY BOARD

June 16, 2022

The Board of Commissioners of Freeborn County met in the Freeborn County Boardroom at 8:38 a.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Members present: Commissioners Shoff, Belshan, Edwin, and Forman. Commissioner Herman appeared via zoom. The meeting was opened with the Pledge of Allegiance. Special Agenda items included continued discussions on the appointment of an interim County Administrator and setting a workshop. Chairman Shoff opened the discussion on the appointment of an interim County Administrator. Commissioner Edwin offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-189 To Enter into Contract. RESOLVED, to enter into a contract with Fransen HR Consulting for interim Freeborn County Administrator services. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Belshan. After discussion, Commissioner Edwin withdrew his resolution. At approximately 8:48 a.m., the Board took a recess while Freeborn County Attorney David Walker reviewed the proposed contract from Fransen HR Consulting. At approximately 8:56 a.m. the Board reconvened and Attorney Walker provided his opinion and recommendations. Commissioner Belshan offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-190 To Designate Board Members to Negotiate Contract RESOLVED, that Commissioners Edwin and Shoff are designated to work with Freeborn County Attorney David Walker to negotiate the contract with Fransen HR Consulting/Janice Fransen for interim Freeborn County Administrator services. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Forman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted. Commissioner Forman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-191 Setting a Workshop RESOLVED, setting a Workshop for Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. in the Freeborn Room. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted. Chair, Commissioner Shoff adjourned the meeting at 9:03 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday June 21, 2022. By: Christopher N. Shoff, Chair Attest: Ted Herman, Vice Chair