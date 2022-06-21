Albert Lea school board to consider partnering with another district for online academy

Albert Lea Area Schools Superintendent Mike Funk talked to the school board about a potential switch to the district’s online academy during Monday’s board meeting.

According to Funk, the number of students enrolled in the online academy was declining.

“This past year we only had [a few] students in fourth and fifth grade with the online academy,” he said. “So therefore just number-wise we recommend that we go sixth to 12th next year.

“The elementary principals really support that.”

This year, 75 students were enrolled in the fall and 95 in the spring, and there were 40 students interested in enrolling for the upcoming 2022-23 year.

Funk said the current model deployed was not the most effective, and he would like to get the district in Tonka Online, the Minnetonka online school.

“Basically you enter a tuition agreement with Minnetonka Public Schools,” he said. “Their teachers teach it using the Minnetonka curriculum.”

According to Funk, Minnetonka has been using the online academy for “a number of years.”

Under the agreement, Tonka Online would supply materials, while Albert Lea Area Schools would pay $5,000 per year for a student to go to school. The district would also retain their portion of state aid.

If the district decides to run its own online program, it would be responsible for hiring teachers.

“If we’re hiring for 40 kids, we’re looking at a part-time math teacher, part-time English teacher, part-time science teacher, part-time social studies teacher,” he said. “It’s cost-prohibitive to do it that way when we could do it like this.”

Albert Lea schools would also provide local special education teachers and English language learner help. They would also have a part-time counselor.

Funk recommended a decision on joining Tonka Online be made in July.

Board members also heard a presentation from Cathy Baumann, the district coordinator as well as a science teacher at Southwest Middle School, about the Alternative Teacher Performance Pay Scale. This is the district’s 18th year of participating in the program.

“This year we had 68% of our teachers meet our (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, Time-Bound) goals based on student achievement,” she said.

By comparison, last year 49% of teachers met SMART goals.

“I think the teachers are really giving themselves high standards when they’re setting their SMART goals,” she said.

SMART goals were determined by the teachers, but they all had to be measurable.

“If I speak from my point of view as a science teacher, you can also not only come up with your own, but myself and the other sixth-grade science teacher, we’ll team together and we use it for the entire sixth grade in terms of our science,” she said. “We share the same goal so that we’re working towards having and just making sure that we’re getting to all of our students and giving them the same instruction and high-quality instruction that we can.”

Goals have to be approved by the building principal.