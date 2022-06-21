Alex Garcia, 48. Of Albert Lea, MN passed away on June 19, 2022 at Mayo Methodist Hospital in Rochester, MN after a courageous four year battle with cancer. Funeral services will be held at 10AM on Friday, June 24th at Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Alejandro (Alex) Garcia was born in El Paso, TX on March 17, 1974, to Alonso and Armida (Chacon) Garcia. Alex graduated from Andress High School and then attended University of Texas, El Paso, where he earned his Bachelor’s degree in computer engineering, and Master’s degree in electrical engineering. Alex was united in marriage to Michelle Kay Souers on September 29, 2000 in Las Vegas. Together they welcomed three children, Isabella, Noah, and Brayden. Alex was employed by Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) which he loved, and always said it wasn’t a job, but his hobby.

Alex made hobbies of saving money, tinkering with old cars, and home renovations, plus anything else that involved working with his hands. He enjoyed all things Star Wars and traveling to various destinations. Some of his favorite pastimes were watching movies, reading, coin collecting and enjoying good food. Above all, Alex loved spending time with family and friends, and loved life more than life itself.

Alex is survived by his wife, Michelle; children, Isabella, Noah, and Brayden; his mother, Armida; brother, Alonso (Estela) Garcia, Jr.; two nieces and two nephews, and a baby niece on the way, along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Alex was proceeded in death by his father, Alonso Garcia, Sr. and grandparents, Rodolfo and Bertha Garcia and Fernando and Eva Chacon.

Blessed be his memory.