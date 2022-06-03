Area COVID cases increase

No COVID-19 deaths were reported in the area Tuesday morning to Thursday morning, but the number of cases increased significantly.

Mower County health officials recorded the highest number of new infections of the virus with 37 confirmed, and another two cases were listed as probable. The county has reported 12,250 cases of the virus, and 74 area residents have died of COVID related complications.

Steele County reported 22 cases of COVID-19, and another six cases were listed as probable. Steele County has experienced 10,794 total cases, 62 of them proving fatal.

In Freeborn County, health officials reported 15 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, and four more were listed as probable. Freeborn County has recorded 9,349 total cases, and 75 area residents have died.

Among the new cases, one was found in a teenager 15 to 19, four cases were discovered in people in their 20s, two cases were found in residents in their 30s, a case was discovered in a person in their 50s, three courses were found in people in their 60s, four cases were discovered in people in their 70s, three cases were found in residents in their 80s and another case was found in a person in their 90s.

Two people were sent to a hospital for care, and there are 28 active lab-confirmed cases in Freeborn County.

Faribault County recorded 10 confirmed cases, and another six cases were listed as probable. Faribault County has experienced 3,925 cases of COVID-19, and 54 area residents have died.

Waseca County reported nine confirmed cases of the virus, and another six cases were listed as probable. The county has reported 5,686 total cases, and 39 area residents have died from COVID-19 complications.

In Minnesota, 8,364 cases were reported, bringing the state’s total number of infections up to 1,515,724. Thirty-one people deaths were recorded, and there have been 12,664 fatalities since the pandemic began.