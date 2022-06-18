Ask a Trooper: Are buses required to stop before train tracks?

Ask a Trooper by Troy Christianson

Question: I have noticed that some of the local express shuttle buses do not stop at railroad crossings. I thought all buses were supposed to stop before crossing railroad tracks. Can you talk about this?

Answer: If it is a school bus or Head Start (early childhood programs, etc.) bus, then they are required to stop whether loaded or not. For other buses, the law requires loaded buses to stop for railroad crossings. If there are no passengers, then they do not need to stop.

If you have any questions concerning traffic-related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Sgt. Troy Christianson, Minnesota State Patrol, at 2900 48th St. NW, Rochester, MN 55901-5848; or reach him at Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us.

Troy Christianson is a sergeant with the Minnesota State Patrol.