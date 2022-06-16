PUBLIC NOTICE

Office of the Minnesota

Secretary of State

Certificate of Assumed Name

Minnesota Statutes, Chapter

The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.

ASSUMED NAME: BRAVO BUILDERS

PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 3805 LINKS LANE ROUND ROCK TX 78664

NAMEHOLDER(S):

Name: ROBERT EDWARDS

Address: 2250 Double Creek, #5267,Round Rock, TX 78664

If you submit an attachment, it will be incorporated into this document. If the attachment conflicts with the information specifically set forth in this document, this document supersedes the data referenced in the attachment.

By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.

SIGNED BY: ROBERT EDWARDS

MAILING ADDRESS:2250 Double Creek, #5267, Round Rock, TX 78664

EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: ROBERT @BROVOBUILT.US

Work Item 1315049000022

Original File Number 1315049000022

STATE OF MINNESOTA OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE

FILED 05/24/2022 11:59 P.M.

Steve Simon Secretary of State

Albert Lea Tribune:

June 11 and 15, 2022

ASSUMED NAME