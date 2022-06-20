At least 1 killed in crash on I-35 in Freeborn County

At least one person has died in a crash on Interstate 35 Monday morning two miles north of the Minnesota-Iowa border.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash occurred after a 2007 Kenworth semi well-drilling truck that was southbound on I-35 had a tire blow out at 8:08 a.m. and the driver lost control, crossed the median and struck a northbound 2001 Dodge Ram pickup.

The pickup was driven by a 22-year-old man from Glenville, and the semi was driven by a 45-year-old man from Hammond, Wisconsin.

The names of both drivers have not yet been released. Look to the Tribune for more information as it is available.